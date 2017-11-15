Shopping trip to Banbridge ends with assaults on police

After shopping in the Banbridge area with his fiancé a 27-year-old over indulged when he went for drinks and ended up head-butting a policeman.

David Robert Boyd, Lilliput Street, Belfast admitted three assaults on police and criminal damage to a cell on October 5 this year.

For each of the assaults he was sentenced to four months in custody with the terms to run concurrently.

A month one prison sentence to run consecutively, making a total of five months in custody, was imposed for criminal damage.

Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, heard last Thursday that at 5.15pm a police mobile patrol was flagged down by a member of the public about an incident in Rathfriland Street, Banbridge.

It involved the defendant who ran off and was pursued on foot before he was located in Newry Street.

Boyd immediately became aggressive and kicked a constable on the shins.

While he was being placed in the police van he kicked out and twice caught another officer on the shins.

He continued to be aggressive and head-butted an officer.

When put in a cell he urinated and smeared it on the wall of the cell.

A barrister representing Boyd said that to his credit he entered a plea at the earliest opportunity and would apologise to the police.

He added that what his client had done was ‘totally disgraceful and unacceptable behaviour’ while he was intoxicated.

The barrister explained Boyd and his fiancé had been shopping and had gone for some drinks but he had indulged too much.

He accepted he had an alcohol problem.

He said that the defendant wanted to meet his problem head on and would be going to Alcoholics Anonymous on his release from prison.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Boyd had an ‘appalling record’ with 27 previous convictions mainly for aggressive conduct fuelled by alcohol.

He added that the custody threshold had been met and non custodial sentences had been given in the past.