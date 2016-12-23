Sent text asking for money to be paid ‘or else’

A 51-year-old man who breached a court order by sending a text had his sentencing deferred until June 22 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

John Fitzgerald Downey, Bannview Heights, Banbridge, admitted contravening a non molestation order on October 7 this year at Gowdystown Road, Banbridge.

A public prosecutor said that it was the defendant’s mother who obtained the non molestation order.

He explained that Downey had text conversations with his nephew and in one there was dialogue about money which was alleged to be owed toDowney by his mother.

Downey said to tell grandmother to ‘pay £1500 or else’.

A solicitor representing Downey said the defendant sent the message to his nephew asking for the money to be paid but he did not realise by contacting someone else he was breaching the order.

He added that the breach was at the lower end of the scale and he had not the worst record to come before a court.