Rear wheel was wobbling

A vehicle which was to be used for spare parts was not insured when it was being towed, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Bernard Reilly (33), Brookfield Avenue, Banbridge, was fined £200 and given six points for not having insurance on February 28 this year.

He was also fined £25 for not producing his licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy while £50 fines were imposed on two defective tyre charges.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol on the Scarva Road in Banbridge saw oncoming vehicles flash their lights at them. They saw a vehicle being towed. One of the rear wheels was wobbling and both rear tyres were defective.

Reilly said that he had purchased the car for spare parts and it was being taken to a local garage. He was unable to produce his licence because it had been sent to the DVA on another matter.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client had no record. District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the car should have been on a trailer.