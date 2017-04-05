‘R’ driver was doing 70mph on A1

A young driver just avoided having his licence revoked when he was given five penalty points last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Aaron Waring (22), Wallace Park, Dromore, admitted driving in excess of the 45mph limit for an ‘R’ driver on January 20 this year.

For the offence he was fined £150, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given five points while he was fined £25 for failed to display ‘R’ plates.

The court heard that he was detected travelling at 65mph t0 70mph on the A1 dual carriageway at Hillsborough.

A solicitor representing Waring said that he was within the two year period for a new driver and asked the court to keep the points to five as six would mean his licence would be revoked.

He explained that in his employment his client drove tractors on a daily basis and if he lost his licence he would lose his job.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was an exceptionally high speed for someone limited to 45mph.