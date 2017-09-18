Public health clinics prove a success

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has thanked those who attended her health clinics over the past week.

She has also commended Clear Pharmacy for making this facility available to the general public.

The Upper Bann representative held clinics in Cline Road, Banbridge and Mourneview Community Houses, Lurgan and all appointments were filled.

Carla said, “this was a hugely successful event and I would like to thank all those who came along. I also want to thank Clear Pharmacies who took the time to carry out the health checks.

“A few shock results certainly appeared with a number of immediate referrals to GPs because of high blood pressure results.

“This was an excellent initiative and one that I intend to repeat particularly in the villages throughout Upper Bann.”