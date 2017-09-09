Police seize suspected drugs after searches

Suspected cocaine, prescription medication and cannabis have been seized following a number of police searches in the Portadown/Lurgan area.

A police spokesman said: “Our efforts continue to disrupt and detect those people who we suspect are supplying controlled drugs.”

He said that on Thursday and Friday (September 7 and 8) they conducted warranted house searches in Portadown, Magheralin and Donaghcloney.

There have been drugs seized for investigation including suspected cocaine, prescription pills and herbal and resin cannabis.

Two persons were arrested with two more being reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

The spokesman added: “Please continue to tell us what you know in confidence by contacting 101 or Crimestoppers.

“Drugs are killing our young people, drug dealers don’t care. Please don’t stand for it!”

The Crimestoppers number is 0800 555 111.