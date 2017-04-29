Police issue warning to users of park & ride

Lisburn Police are asking motorists who use the park and ride facility at Sprucefield to avoid leaving valuable items in their vehicles.

The appeal comes after a spate of thefts from vehicles parked at the site over the past four months.

Inspector Robinson said: “When motorists leave valuable items in their vehicles, this presents an easy opportunity for criminals. We are asking motorists to ensure that their vehicles are fully secured and to refrain from leaving high value goods including work tools in their vehicles.

“Police will be increasing patrols in this area, and are asking motorists using this facility to report any suspicious activity by ringing 101.”