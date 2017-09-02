Police investigate burglary

Police are appealing for information after a number of antique coins were stolen from a property in Co Armagh.

It is understood a house in the Albert Street area of Lurgan was targeted in the early hours of this morning.

Detailing the incident, Chief Inspector Burrows said: “We received a report just after midnight that entry had been gained to this property and several rooms in the house had been ransacked.

“Among the items stolen were valuable antique coins including a large quantity of 1915 Austrian Corona 24 carat gold coins and a number of Romanian silver lei coins.

“We would appeal for anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 01 of 2/9/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”