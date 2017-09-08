Passed MOT just short time after being stopped

Shortly after he was detected driving without a vehicle test certificate the car of a 53-year-old man passed the test.

Anthony McPolin, Edenderry Park, Banbridge, was fined £100 last Thursday at the local court for not having a test certificate.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Police checks showed that on July 3 the defendant’s test certificate had expired.

A solicitor representing McPolin said he had been driving for a number of years and had no previous convictions.

He added that the car successfully passed the test on July 25 and this was simply a lapse on his part.