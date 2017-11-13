Paid £500 to woman he head-butted

A 23-year-old man brought £500 with him to Banbridge Magistrates Court last Thursday as compensation for a woman he head-butted.
Kyle David Weir, Edenderry Park, Banbridge, admitted assaulting a female on July 14 this year. A previous court heard that the defendant and the injured party were engaged in an argument at Edenderry Park when Weir head-butted her.
A solicitor representing the defendant said the argument took place within the domestic household. He explained that they were partners at the time.
District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this was a ‘cowardly and vicious attack on a defenceless young woman’ and Weir’s behaviour was ‘totally unjustifiable’ and reprehensible.
Judge Copeland adjourned the case and said Weir should have £500 with him and then he would consider the sentencing.
At last Thursday’s court Weir’s solicitor said he had the £500 with him. Judge Copeland ordered him to pay the money as compensation to the victim. He sentenced him to five months in prison, suspended for two years.
