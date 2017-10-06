No insurance and speeding on the A1

For his second conviction for not having insurance a 29-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.
Stephen Thomas Valliday-Smyth, Clonard Place, Belfast was also fined £300 for the offence.
He was fined £60 and given a concurrent six month ban for excess speed and fined £60 for not having a licence. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard that a routine police patrol on the A1 was passed by a car which appeared to be travelling at excess speed. Police followed the car and its speed reached 85mph.
The defendant accepted a fixed penalty but failed to produce his licence and insurance. Imposing the ban District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, noted this was the defendant’s second conviction for no insurance.
