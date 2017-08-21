No excuse for risking accident

In a hurry to get to work a 27-year-old man breached a traffic sign in Banbridge.

Richard Jardine, Summerhill, Banbridge, was fined £85 for the offence, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given three points at last week’s local court.

The court heard that on June 14 at 7.30pm police saw a car come out of a car park at Church Square in Banbridge and turn right in contravention of a sign .

He told police he was just in a hurry to get to work. No other traffic was inconvenienced.

A solicitor representing Jardine said her client made a foolish decision.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said this was a brazen defiance of a regulation put there for the safety and convenience of road users.

He added that being in a hurry for work was no excuse for putting others in jeopardy and risking an accident.