No driving licence or insurance

A bench warrant was issued last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, when a 32-year-old Banbridge man failed turn up at court.

Martin Lyness, whose address was given as Edenderry Park, Banbridge, has four charges against him which are alleged to have happened on April 14 this year.

They included failing to produce his driving licence and insurance, not having a driving licence and not having insurance.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, convicted him on the tendered evidence.

He then issued a bench warrant to have Lyness brought to court for sentencing.