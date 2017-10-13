No driving ban for ‘industrious’ man

When police spoke to the driver of a parked car they smelled alcohol on his breath and a test showed he was over twice the limit, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Matthew Kyle Potts (22), Castle Woods, Dromore, admitted being in charge of a vehicle on July 23 this year with excess alcohol in his breath.

He was fined £200, given ten penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that shortly before 1.30am a police patrol saw a vehicle which was haphazardly parked across two parking spaces in Dromore.

There were two occupants and the officers spoke to Potts who was the driver of the vehicle.

There was a smell of alcohol on his breath and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 72.

The court was told he had no previous record.

A solicitor representing Potts said her client fully accepted responsibility for his irresponsible actions on this night.

She added that he had a full time job at McDonald’s which sometimes entailed night shifts so he relied on his car.

The solicitor explained that Potts had been at a friend’s house that night and had to get out.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, told the defendant that he had put himself in a situation which may well have endangered other road users.

He said he was impressed by what was said on the defendant’s behalf and that he was clearly an industrious young man.

“I am stepping aside from disqualifying you on this occasion,” added Judge Copeland.