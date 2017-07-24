Moved off at speed and braked hard

A 25-year-old man who braked hard before turning into a driveway was given five points last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Ethan Cardwell, Summerhill, Banbridge, was also fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not wearing a seat belt he was fined £75 with three points.

The court heard that on December 30 last year at 10am police in Church Square, Banbridge, saw the defendant in a car.

As they drew level with him at the lights they noticed he was not wearing a seat belt.

He moved off at speed on the Dromore Road before braking hard and taking a sharp left into a property.

When spoken to Cardwell asked if this was because he didn’t signal adding that he was only out of bed and there was fuse in his indicator.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had never come to police attention before.