Moped drink driver became unconcious

After he was arrested for drink driving of a moped a 24-year-old man became unconscious in Banbridge police station.

He was taken to hospital and on his return to the custody suite he refused to give a blood sample for analysis.

Stephen Ian Williamson, Old Bleach Green, Banbridge, admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs on July 6 this year and failing to provide a specimen.

Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, heard last Thursday that at 3.30pm police received a report of a possible drunk driver on a moped at Tesco on the Castlewellan Road.

They saw the defendant who was unsteady on his feet and he was taken to Banbridge custody suite where he became unconscious.

He was taken to the hospital and on his return he refused to supply a specimen of blood.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Williamson was heavily intoxicated to the point where he was unable to stand.

He adjourned the case until October 19 to obtain a specific sentence report in relation to community service noting the defendant was on probation at the moment.

The judge also disqualified Williamson from driving adding that the length of the disqualification would be determined at the next court.

He added that there was also the possibility of a custodial sentence because Williamson’s record was appalling.