Men admit theft of cash and cigarettes

Two Gilford men admitted theft charges when they appeared last Tuesday at Craigavon Crown Court.

Johnny Carey (33), Castle Meadows, and Adam Donnan (26), Connors Row, Gilford, were both arraigned at the court.

Carey pleaded guilty to stealing cash belonging to George Patterson between February 1, 2009 and February 15, 2011.

He also admitted the theft of cigarettes during the same period and fraud by abuse of his position.

His case was adjourned until October 3 to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Donnan admitted that between January 10, 2010 and February 15, 2011 he stole cash belonging to George Patterson. He also pleaded guilty to stealing cigarettes and fuel belonging to Patterson Oil during the same period.

Donnan pleaded not guilty to false accounting at Patterson’s Spar and filling station, Gilford Road, Newry. His case was adjourned until September 14.