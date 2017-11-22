Man who allegedly ‘amused’ himself while watching porn at shopping centre charged

A man who was spotted allegedly ‘amusing’ himself while watching porn in a Portadown shopping centre has been charged by the PSNI.

Police viewed CCTV footage of the incident, which happened last January, and one officer identified the suspect.

According to the PSNI, they received reports of an incident in which a man was alleged to have been sitting watching porn on his phone while ‘amusing’ himself.

PSNI Craigavon said: “An investigation began, during which time CCTV was seized. One of our officers was then able to identity a suspect they knew. He was eventually caught up with, interviewed, and has this week been charged to court for the offence of ‘committing an act outraging public decency’.

“We are aware that these sorts of incidents are particularly upsetting and emotive in the community.

“These investigations aren’t always instant results, but hopefully this goes some way to show that no matter how much time passes, we will not falter in pursuing suspects where there are still lines of evidence to follow.

“Keep reporting any suspicious activity, whether it be a dodgy looking van coming up your driveway, a boy with a wooly face round your neighbours house...or a creepy guy in a shopping center who can’t wait until he gets home!”