Man shot several times through window of house in Co Armagh

At around 10pm last night a man in his 60s was shot a number of times through the window of a house near Poyntzpass in Co Armagh
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after the shooting on the Tullymore Road.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime in Lurgan are appealing for information following last night’s incident.
Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “Police are following a definite line of enquiry and would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them at Lurgan police station on 101 quoting reference number 1245 of 09/02/17 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbridge Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.