Man facing charges of attempted murder and rape

A 47-year-old Seapatrick man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and rape.

Gary Doak was further remanded in custody last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry.

Doak, of Dickson Park, Seapatrick, Banbridge, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He is accused of attempting to murder a female on March 9 this year and two charges of raping her.

Also one charge of falsely imprisoning the woman, a sexual assault by penetration, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and paying for sexual services.

A public prosecutor said the matter was still at a relatively early stage.

He requested a further adjournment for a period of four weeks.

District Judge Eamonn King remanded Doak in custody to appear on videolink on May 18.