Man facing charge of assault

After an incident outside a bar in Banbridge a 25-year-old man has been charged with a serious assault.

Aaron Denis Comiskey, Mount Charles, Banbridge, appeared last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court.

The charge against him alleges that on September 24 last year he unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm to a male.

A public prosecutor said an incident had taken place outside Gowdy’s bar in Dromore Street, Banbridge.

She added that the injured party alleged he had been assaulted by the defendant and suffered a fractured knee.

District Judge Eamonn King remanded Comiskey on his own bail of £250 to appear in court again on February 2.

Conditions are that he is not to have contact, with a number of named people not to be in Gowdy’s bar and not to be under the influence of alcohol in public.