Man drove dangerously in Banbridge

An interim driving ban was imposed on a 33-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry when he admitted a number of motoring offences.

He was Lee Carl Stephens, whose address was given as Gough Avenue, Armagh.

His solicitor said he would be pleading guilty to all of the charges against him except the one for aggravating taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner on December 11 last year.

The defedant entered pleas for failing to provide a specimen of breath on the same date, driving without insurance and driving with excess alcohol in breath at Belleville Drive, Banbridge, on December 11.

He further admitted to charges of failing to stop and dangerous driving at Ballymoney Hill, Banbridge on the same date.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said that Stephens would be immediately disqualified adding that no period could be set yet but it would be at least for a year.

He adjourned the case until February 2 at Banbridge court in Newry so that a date could be obtained to hear the remianing contested matter.