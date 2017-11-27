Man dropped small bag of cocaine when searched by police

When police went to search a 52-year-old man they noticed him drop a small bag on the ground and he admitted it contained cocaine.

Gary Hamilton, The Close, Waringstown, was fined £250 at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class A drug.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on September 2 this year at Spelga Park in Lurgan, police spoke to the defendant and noticed his speech was slurred and his eyes were red.

When they went to search him he dropped a small pink bag at his feet. It contained a small amount of white powder. Hamilton admitted possessing cocaine.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said the report was very positive and his client was setting up his own business to try and do something constructive with his life.