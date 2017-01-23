Man charged with drugs offences

Detectives have charged a 33-year-old man with a number of drugs offences following a search operation in Banbridge at the weekend.

The man was detained after officers raided at a house in the Limewood area of the town on Saturday, January 21.

He was charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class C drug, possession of a class C drug with intent to supply and supplying a class C drug.

The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday, January 23.

The successful police operation has been praised by Banbridge Councillor Glenn Barr, who described drugs as “a scourge” on the local community.