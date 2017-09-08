Man caught with no mot or insurance

When police checked the vehicle test certificate of a 24-year-old man’s car they found that it had expired and he was not insured.

Steven Brush, Kensington Avenue, Banbridge, was fined £300 last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court for driving without insurance on June 5.

He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. For not having a vehicle test certificate he was fined £100. The court heard that police checked a vehicle being driven on the Rathfriland Road in Banbridge and discovered there was no insurance in place and the test certificate had expired two weeks previously. The defendant said he had insurance but on June 12 he couldn’t produce a policy.

A solicitor said her client had been driving for four years with a clean licence.