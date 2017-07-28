Man admits drugs and driving offences

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after a 21-year-old man admitted motoring and drugs offences.
Scott Foster, Brookvale, Banbridge, pleaded guilty to a total of five charges.
They were driving without a licence on June 10 this year, not having insurance, unlawful possession of Tamazapam and Diazepam and not having a vehicle test certificate. Deputy District Judge Philip Mateet adjourned the case until September 7.
