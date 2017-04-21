Man accused of harassment

A 28-year-old man was released on bail last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry after he was charged with two counts of harassment.

James Bernard Carragher, Plantation Road, Gilford, Portadown, is accused that on January 14 this year he pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female.

He faces a second charge of harassment against another female on the same date.

A police officer told the court he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

A police prosecutor asked for an adjournment until June 1 so that a full file could be obtained.

Carragher was released on his own bail of £250 with the condition that he has now contact with the alleged injured party by any manner or means.