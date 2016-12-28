Man (27) faces assault charge

A 27-year-old man had charges of assault and harassment of a female put to him when he appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

He was Liam Sean Coleman, Moyraverty Meadows, Craigavon.

Coleman is charged with assaulting a female on November 16 this year and between November 20 and November 28 pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of the same person.

A police officer told the court she believed she could connect the accused with the charges.

A public prosecutor asked for an adjournment until February 2 next year so that a full file could be obtained.

Coleman was remanded on his own bail of £300 with the condition he has no contact with the alleged injured party.