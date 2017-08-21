Made over 100 malicious phone calls

A restraining order was put in place last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 38-year-old man made upwards of 100 malicious phone calls to a man.

Richard David McCrea, whose address was given in court as care off Simon Community, Curran Road, Larne, admitted last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court that on December 26 last year he pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a man.

The court heard that police received a complaint from the injured party that he had received upwards of 100 malicious calls to his mobile phone.

He believed they were from McCrea.

A trace showed that the phone used belonged to the defendant.

On April 27 McCrea was interviewed by police and he made a full and frank admission to the matters.

He admitted making nuisance calls and said there had been a falling out after he had been taken to the small claims court by the injured party.

It was stated that he showed remorse.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client had a considerable record but nothing for this sort of offence.

He explained his client and the injured party had been friends for a number of years but that they had fallen out over some money.

Mr McDonald said that McCrea was now on probation for three years on other matters and was seeking help and counselling.

McCrea was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also imposed a restraining order which will run for three years.