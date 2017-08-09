Lurgan murder: arrested man released on bail

A 45-year-old man, arrested after a body was found in Lurgan, has been released on bail.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Sunday following the killing of a man in Victoria Street, was released last night on bail pending further inquiries.

It is understood the man was being questioned about the murder of his twin brother and that both are originally from Lithuania.

The death, which happened in the Johnson Allen building, was reported to police soon after 2.15pm on Sunday.

Police had previously been given an extension on questioning the arrested man.

Police enquiries are continuing.