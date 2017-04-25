Lisnisky staff suspended after GP called to care home

Four members of staff at Lisnisky Care Home in Portadown have been suspended while investigations are carried out after an elderly resident had to be admitted to hospital.

Police have confirmed that the man sustained a number of injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital after being admitted on Friday evening, April 14.

A PSNI spokesperson said two staff members of staff at Lisnisky were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They were interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Four Seasons Healthcare, the owners of the home, said, “We are cooperating with the authorities in an investigation into the circumstances that led to one of the residents of Lisnisky Care Home regrettably becoming unwell and being admitted to hospital, on the recommendation of a GP who was promptly called by the home.

“Four members of staff have been suspended in line with our normal precautionary measures.

“It would be wrong to make any comment or to speculate about the investigation while it is ongoing.

“However, we would like to give an assurance that we are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our residents, which is always our first consideration. These include an increased level of monitoring and management oversight.”

DUP Upper Bann MP David Simpson said he had met with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust director Angela McVeigh and senior PSNI Officers to express his concern.

He added, “Our first thoughts are with the patient who suffered injury and his family. We pray for his speedy recovery and assure him and his loved ones that this is not being swept under the carpet and that I have raised it at the highest levels in both care and policing circles locally.

“In the interests of reassurance for patients and families I want to see this investigation conducted quickly and efficiently.”