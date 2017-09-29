Judge commends drug man’s attitude

Encouraged by a report from a 26-year-old man’s counsellor the judge at Banbridge Magistrates Court last Thursday said he was prepared give him a chance after a drugs conviction.

John Temple, Chinauley Park, Banbridge, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, on July 10 this year.

The court heard that police searched the defendant’s home and a small amount of cannabis was found in his bedroom.

He said he had paid around £10 for the drug.

A solicitor representing Temple said his client had been in court in June for a similar offence.

He added that the defendant was taking steps to reduce his habit and handed in a report from his counsellor.

The solicitor said this amount was something he had forgotten about.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said it was disappointing that Temple had been convicted again for possession of this illicit drug and he was concerned that the police had got a warrant to search the house.

He also noted that the defendant had two convictions in recent times for this type of offence.

Judge Copeland said he was encouraged by the report from Temple’s counsellor and he must be commended for his positive attitude and the responses he was making.

Telling Temple he was prepared to give him a chance the judge imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.