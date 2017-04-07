Jailed over drugs, driving and assault charges

Even though he was warned about the possibility of going to jail without the benefit a pre-sentence report a 26-year-old man insisted his case was heard last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Bernard Seamus O’Hare, Ann Street, Gilford, pleaded guilty to a series of offences which took place on February 8 this year and was jailed for four months.

The charges were unlawful possession of cannabis, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain, failing to report an accident, no insurance, no licence and assault on the police.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall suggested a pre-sentence report would be required but a barrister said his client wanted the matter dealt with.

The court heard that at 6.45pm a road traffic collision happened in Ann Street, Gilford, when a car driven by the defendant reversed into another car. Police later caught up with him in High Street.

After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential test gave a reading of 115 – the limit is 35. Cannabis was found in his pocket.

On the way to custody O’Hare was aggressive and kicked out at the police driver forcing him to make an emergency stop. The defence barrister said his client had mental health issues.

The court also heard O’Hare had been given a five month prison sentence, suspended for three years, in September 2014 for disorderly behaviour.

Judge Marshall said the defendant had been well warned. For no insurance and driving with excess alcohol she imposed a two month prison sentence and a two year driving ban. A concurrent two month prison term was imposed for the assault on police. O’Hare was conditionally discharged for a year for the drugs charge.

He was disqualified for one year for failing to report, failing to remain and not having a licence and ordered a £25 offender’s levy. Judge Marshall also invoked two months of the suspended sentence consecutively making a total of four months.