Intruder’s victim was left terrified

After drinking three bottles of vodka a 27-year-old man inflicted ‘a terrifying experience’ on a woman when he walked into her home and grabbed her, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Gerard Collins, Huguenot Drive, Lisburn, admitted common assault on the victim on December 12 last year.

The court heard that at 6pm the injured party was in her living room on the phone when the front door opened and the defendant walked in.

She asked him why he was there and he grabbed her. She struggled free and he attempted to grab her arm and head before he left the property.

The woman did not know who he was and while there was no physical injury she was terrified. Her daughter and son-in-law who were in the property saw the defendant walking away. They identified him to police who then arrested Collins.

The defendant was very drunk and when interviewed the following day said he couldn’t remember anything after drinking three bottles of vodka.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court,

A solicitor representing Collins said he would readily admit that he has a drink problem.

He added that there didn’t appear to be anything of this nature on his record.

District Judge Liam McNally said that when he read the papers in the case it came very close to immediate custody.

He gave the defendant credit for the fact that he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and there was no sign of violence on his record.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for her,” said the judge who imposed a probation order for 12 months.

He also ordered Collins to pay £200 compensation to the injured party.