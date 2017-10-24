Improvement work gets underway on road at Tandragee

A £180, 000 road improvement scheme commenced on the C170 Ballymore Road, Tandragee on Monday (23 October).

The resurfacing, which will include drainage and verge reinstatement works, will improve the strength and surface quality of over a mile of the rural section of the road.

The work is expected to be completed by 3 November 2017.

To facilitate the works, temporary road closures will be in place from 7.30am to 6.00pm from Monday 23 October to Friday 3 November 2017. The diversion route will be signed with traffic being diverted via B2 Mullahead Road and A27 Portadown Road.

The works operations and traffic management arrangements have been carefully programmed in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public however, motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected. The planned dates for the scheme are subject to favourable weather conditions.