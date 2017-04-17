Had made no effort with probation service

Mark Hunt, (21) Meeting Street, Dromore. who ‘made absolutely no effort’ to engage with probation was given suspended prison sentences last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

On September 22 last year he was convicted of two criminal damage charges and put on probation.

But last week the probation service applied to have the order revoked as Hunt had failed to appear on four occasions.

A solicitor asked the court to give her client a chance. District Judge Liam McNally said Hunt had ‘made absolutely no effort at all’ and he had been given numerous chances.

He asked about the amount of damage to the two cars. The solicitor said the defendant used to work with the female owner of one vehicle and had played football with the other person.He had apologised.

Judge McNally said he was going to revoke the order saying this was a ‘totally unjustified piece of violence’. He imposed a four month sentence, suspended for two years.