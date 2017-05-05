Had counterfeit items in a van at the Outlet

Boxes which police saw being transferred from a van in a car park at The Outlet contained counterfeit goods, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Winifred Galbraith (30), Carlingford Park, Newry, admitted four charges of trading in counterfeit goods on December 20, 2105.

The brand names involved were Ugg, Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Mulberry.

For each of the four offences she was fined £100.

She was also fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for driving without insurance and fined £25 for not having a driving licence.

The court heard that at 7pm at the car park at The Outlet, Banbridge, police saw boxes being loaded from a van into another vehicle.

The parties had met by arrangement and the goods were being exchanged for money.

Galbraith accepted she was driving the van and the goods belonged to her. They were counterfeit.

They had been bought for £3,000 in Manchester and were being sold on to make a profit.

The van and goods were seized.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she was open and honest with the police when she was questioned.

He explained she had borrowed the van from a garage in Newry and thought she was insured.

The solicitor added that she had purchased the items in Manchester and knew they were counterfeit goods.

She was selling them to an individual who was also aware they were counterfeit.

He said she was trying to make some money before the Christmas period.

Imposing the fines District Judge Eamonn King made no order in respect of the van.