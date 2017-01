Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in The Rowans, Banbridge on Monday 16th January.

Entry was gained to the house sometime between 10.50 and 11.45am on Monday morning and a number of items taken, including a gold Buddha statue and a sum of money. You can contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 397 16/01/17.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.