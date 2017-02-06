Gilford man is accused of sending menacing message

A 22-year-old man accused of sending a message of a menacing nature was released on bail when he appeared at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Scott Mayne, Hill Street, Gilford, was charged that on January 7 this year he sent by means of a public electronic communications a message that was of a menacing nature.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused with the charge.

Mayne was released on his own bail of £500 with the conditions he has no contact with the alleged injured party and he is not to enter Windy Ridge, Banbridge.

He was also in the court for another matter.

Mayne is charged with making to a female on December 23 last year a threat to destroy or damage property at Victoria Park, Banbridge.

His solicitor said he would be pleading not guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned until February 16 when a date will be fixed for the contested hearing.