Fined for speeding on 60mph section of the A1 carriageway

A 29-year-old man was fined £60 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry, for a speeding offence.

Kamal Ahmad, Iveagh Drive, Belfast, was also given three penalty points.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £5 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was detected travelling at 78mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 dual carriageway.

He was offered a fixed penalty and asked to produce his driving licence to police but did not do so.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that her client had been overtaking a lorry and that he was unaware his speed had crept up a bit.

She added that he was changing address and that was the reason the licence was not available at the time the fixed penalty notice was issued.