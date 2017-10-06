Fined for failing to wear a seatbelt

Loretta Kane, (46) Bronte Park, Loughbrickland was fined £60 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court last Thursday for failing to wear her seat belt.
She was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The court heard the offence happened on May 8 this year at Reilly Street in Banbridge.
A fixed penalty was offered but she could not find her licence. She now had a valid licence.
