Fined for driving without due care

An 18-year-old man was cleared of dangerous driving last Thursday at Craigavon

Magistrates Court but sentenced for driving without due care and attention.

Nathan Thomas Meredith, Moodage Road, Tandragee had denied dangerous driving.

No evidence was called in the case and it was decided on the papers by District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly.

The accident happened at the Markethill Road and Mahon Road, Portadown on March 24 this year.

Judge Kelly said Meredith had been driving on a minor road and claimed there was some difficulty with his brakes as he ran into a vehicle on the major road.

She added that a witness behind the defendant saw his brake lights come on and off.

The judge indicated that an authorised officer couldn’t find any evidence of a defect but accepted that the breaking could not be examined properly due to the damage done to the vehicle. She felt that the information before her was sufficient to raise a doubt and it was difficult for her to convict for dangerous driving.

A barrister representing the defendant said that any injuries were covered by insurance. He added that Meredith worked for his father’s ambulance service which takes people to hospital. He urged the court to ‘keep this you man on the road’ in a job which was providing a public service.

Meredith was fined £120 for driving without due care and attention and given three penalty points.