Fined after buying some fireworks for his daughter

A 26-year-old man who bought fireworks for his daughter at Halloween did not have a licence for them, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Daniel Patrick McCann, Halls Mill Green, Gilford, was fined £300 for possession of fireworks, namely rockets, fountains, Roman candles and a wheel without a licence.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on January 17 police searched the defendant’ property and found garden fireworks.

He told police he had bought them for his daughter for Halloween. There were 18 separate pieces of fireworks.

A barrister representing McCann said he had a record but there was nothing along this sort of line on it.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said the fireworks were found on top of a wardrobe.

He said the reason there was a licensing scheme was to have fireworks monitored because they were liable to cause people serious injury.