Fined £200 after van stopped with no vehicle test certificate

A £200 fine was imposed on a 57-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for not having a vehicle test certificate on May 12 this year.

Patrick Joseph Evans, Drummuckavall Road, Newry, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that 12.10pm he was driving a van at Point Road, Ballykeel, and the test certificate had expired on January 12.

Evans said that he had bought the van from his brother the week before and he had not notified the authorities of the change of ownership.

A solicitor representing the defendant confirmed he had bought the van from his brother. She added that he had not got round to getting MOT for the vehicle.