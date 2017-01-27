Fine for driver who was ‘in a rush’

A motorist who was ‘in a rush’ was fined £100 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for speeding.

John Craig, Rathkyle, Antrim, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 71mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 carriageway.

A barrister representing the defendant said he was ‘in a rush’ and the matter would have been dealt with by a fixed penalty if he had complied with the notification.

He added that his client had no points on his licence and no record.