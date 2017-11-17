Father and son both banned from driving in insurance case

A father and son were both banned from driving last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an insurance offence.

Demir Danailov (21), Barrack Street, Armagh, was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months for driving without insurance.

Demirev Danailov (43), Stramore Terrace, Gilford, was fined also fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months for permitting him to drive without insurance.

The defendants did not appear in court and were convicted in their absence.

The court heard that on August 8 they defendants were seen in a car in Bridge Street, Portadown and there was no insurance in place for the son who was driving.