Drugs charge woman ‘given a chance’

When police found a class B drug on a man during a search a 22-year-old woman owned up that the drugs belonged to her.

Lana Shead, Rowantree Road, Dromore, admitted possession of Brephedrone on June 15, 2015.

She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.The court heard that police carried out a search at an address under warrant and the defendant was present.

They found a small amount of drugs on the person of one of the occupants.

Shead admitted that it belonged to her and she had passed it to him just before police arrived.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had no previous convictions.

He explained that she had gone down the wrong track, had suffered an addiction to Brephedrone and had mental health and substance abuse issues.

At the time she was led down the wrong track by people she should not have been with, added the solicitor.

District Judge Alan White said he would take into account her plea of guilty and that she had no previous convictions.

He added that he was willing to give her a chance telling her to stay out of trouble and get her act together.