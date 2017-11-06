Drove while three times over the limit

When tested a 35-year-old woman had over three times the legal limit of alcohol in

her breath, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

Lisa Marian Farrell, Galvally Close, Portstewart admitted driving with excess alcohol on October 10 this year.

She was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that at 7.35pm police received a report of a female who may be driving under the influence of alcohol.

They stopped the defendant on the Banbridge Road, Waringstown and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 119.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she was a lady who had difficulties withalcohol.

He explained that three weeks before she was stopped she had completed a 13-week programme at Sister Concilio’s.

The solicitor added that it was a ‘sad case of her having a relapse’ but she had now gone back to AA and was doing a relapse programme at Sister Concilio’s.

District Judge Eamonn King told the defendant she did not have her problems to seek and wished her well in her efforts to address her situation. He also certified her suitable for the drink driving course which if she completes it would reduce her period of disqualification.