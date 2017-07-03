Dromore man fined for driving through a red light in Lurgan

Although he had ample time to stop a 27-year-old man speeded up and drove through a red light in Lurgan.

Robbert Martin, whose address was given as Mount Street, Dromore, was fined £150 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for breach of a traffic sign on April 17 this year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court was told that a police mobile patrol was travelling in High Street, Lurgan in the direction of Craigavon.

As they approached a traffic light it changed from amber to red.

A car which was 15 metres back sped up and drove through the red light although it had ample time to stop.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction. She said that the defendant had written to the court saying that he thought he had time to get through the yellow light.