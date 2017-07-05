Driving ban for woman after crash into fence

A 49-year-old woman who crashed her car into a fence was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
Bernice Quinn, Ballynadrone Meadows, Magheralin, was also fined £300 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving with excess alcohol in blood on March 4 this year.
The court heard that, at 2.10am on the Belfast Road, Dollingstown, a car crashed through a fence.
Mr Conor Downey, defending, said his client was totally ashamed of her herself. He explained that she had a similar relevant previous conviction but that was of some vintage. Mr Downey added that Quinn foolishly took the car and caused this accident.
